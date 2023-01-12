Garden Club presents 'California Dreamin': Gardening in California's Mediterranean Climate'

FALLBROOK – Thanks to California's Mediterranean climate, local gardening is different than anywhere else in America. Nan Sterman, an award-winning garden writer, gardening expert and horticulturist, will talk about what it means to live and garden in a Mediterranean climate at the Tuesday, Jan. 31, general meeting of Fallbrook Garden Club.

Learn about soil, rainfall, plants and techniques for creating productive and beautiful gardens that thrive in the climate. She also will show examples of gorgeous gardens in many different styles, all done with Mediterranean plant palette. Sterman re...