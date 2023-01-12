Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Garden Club presents 'California Dreamin': Gardening in California's Mediterranean Climate'

 
Last updated 1/11/2023 at 8:03pm

Nan Sterman is the guest speaker for the Fallbrook Garden Club's January meeting. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Thanks to California's Mediterranean climate, local gardening is different than anywhere else in America. Nan Sterman, an award-winning garden writer, gardening expert and horticulturist, will talk about what it means to live and garden in a Mediterranean climate at the Tuesday, Jan. 31, general meeting of Fallbrook Garden Club.

Learn about soil, rainfall, plants and techniques for creating productive and beautiful gardens that thrive in the climate. She also will show examples of gorgeous gardens in many different styles, all done with Mediterranean plant palette. Sterman re...



