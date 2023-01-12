Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Girls softball registration starts Jan. 14

 
Last updated 1/11/2023 at 7:56pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Girls Softball will have a walk up registration this Saturday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for its upcoming spring season as well as registration opportunities at its assessments on Jan. 16 and 17. The walk up registration and the assessments will be held at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road.

Assessments will be done by age group: Monday, Jan. 16 – 8U at 6 p.m .; 12U at 7 p.m .; Tuesday, Jan. 17 – 10U at 6 p.m .; 14U at 7 p.m.

Age divisions include 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U for the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz, Rainbow, Pala, Horse Creek and Camp Pendleton.

The spring season runs from Jan. 30 through April 22 with the All Star season starting May 1. Games take place during the week and on Saturdays with one to two practices per week. Most games will be local, but some regional games may take place in neighboring communities.

New players must bring a copy of their birth certificates. For more details visit http://www.fallbrookgirlssoftball.com or email [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Girls Softball.

 

