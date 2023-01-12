Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Marianne Phelan-Warbrick

 
Last updated 1/11/2023 at 7:30pm



With great sadness and sorrow, we announce the loss of Marianne Phelan-Warbrick, 66 of Fallbrook. She left this earth to return to the Lord on the 28th of December 2022. She is survived by her four children and four grandchildren.

Marianne was a shining light in all of the lives she touched and was always willing to help those around her. She will be so very greatly missed by everyone.

Funeral services will be held on Jan. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church (1620 S Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028). We would be honored if those who knew and loved her would join us to celebrate her life.

 

