Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Music Society welcomes in the New Year with Quarteto Nuevo

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/11/2023 at 8:20pm

Fallbrook Music Society presents Quarteto Nuevo in concert at the Mission Theater Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. This concert is free admission. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – For its first concert of the New Year, Fallbrook Music Society will present Quarteto Nuevo – a one-of-a-kind musical ensemble. The four innovative musicians which make up the group hail from the Los Angeles music scene and return to Fallbrook for an encore performance Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.

"This quartet is a prime example of genre-bending: they artfully merge Western classical, Eastern European folk, Latin and jazz into their performances," Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society said. "These musical virtuosos skillfully meld the music of ancient worlds and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/12/2023 14:06