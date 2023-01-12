Fallbrook Music Society welcomes in the New Year with Quarteto Nuevo

Fallbrook Music Society presents Quarteto Nuevo in concert at the Mission Theater Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. This concert is free admission. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – For its first concert of the New Year, Fallbrook Music Society will present Quarteto Nuevo – a one-of-a-kind musical ensemble. The four innovative musicians which make up the group hail from the Los Angeles music scene and return to Fallbrook for an encore performance Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.

"This quartet is a prime example of genre-bending: they artfully merge Western classical, Eastern European folk, Latin and jazz into their performances," Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society said. "These musical virtuosos skillfully meld the music of ancient worlds and...