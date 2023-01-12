New art exhibits feature monochromatic pieces and animal sculptures
Last updated 1/13/2023 at 5:22pm
FALLBROOK – Question: What is black and white and contemporary all over? Answer: The new fine art exhibition at the Fallbrook Library, January 17-March 3. Hosted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library, the wall art in this show focuses on the absence of color. "Only Black and White" is a monochromatic display that is visually strong, honest and arresting.
On the...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)