Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino Spa Resort to present Leann Rimes Jan. 27

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/11/2023 at 8:18pm

Singer Leann Rimes will perform at the Events Center at Pala Casino Spa Resort Friday, Jan. 27. Village News/Courtesy photo

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will present international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter LeAnn Rimes Friday, Jan. 27, performing live indoors at the Events Center.

LeAnn Rimes has sold more than 48 million units globally, won two Grammy Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; two World Music Awards; three Academy of Country Music Awards; two Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won "Best New Artist" making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win "Artist of the Year" at the Billboard Music Awards.

Out of the 42 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, LeAnn's ballad "How Do I Live" holds the record as Billboard's Hot 100 all-time No. 1 hit by a female artist and continues to rank No. 4 on Billboard's "Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Song." Fifteen of her multi-genre singles are top-10 hits, including "Can't Fight the Moonlight," which went No. 1 in 11 countries.

In 2017, the world-renowned singer released her 16th studio RCA UK/Thirty Tigers album, "Remnants," which debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's Independent Album Chart, peaked at No. 3 on iTunes overall charts in its first week, garnered two No. 1 Billboard Dance hits with "Long Live Love" and "LovE is LovE is LovE," and one Top 5 hit with "Love Line." In fall 2018, Rimes revealed a new EP for her fans titled "Re-Imagined" that featured five new versions of some of her record-breaking hits, including an epic duet with the music icon Stevie Nicks. The Grammy-winning superstar also unveiled her first-ever live recording as an exclusive vinyl release in honor of the 2019 Record Store Day titled "Rimes: Live at Gruene Hall" where Rimes celebrated music of all genres. She released her latest studio album, "god's work" in September 2022.

The show will start at 8 p.m. and is one of a lineup of headliner and tribute concerts that will be held at the Events Center and Starlight Theater. Find a list of concerts at https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/events-center.

For more information, visit http://www.palacasino.com, http://www.facebook.com/palacasino or http://www.twitter.com/palacasino.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/12/2023 15:11