Pala Casino Spa Resort to present Leann Rimes Jan. 27

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will present international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter LeAnn Rimes Friday, Jan. 27, performing live indoors at the Events Center.

LeAnn Rimes has sold more than 48 million units globally, won two Grammy Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; two World Music Awards; three Academy of Country Music Awards; two Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won "Best New Artist" making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win "Artist of the Year" at the Billboard Music Awards.

Out of the 42 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, LeAnn's ballad "How Do I Live" holds the record as Billboard's Hot 100 all-time No. 1 hit by a female artist and continues to rank No. 4 on Billboard's "Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Song." Fifteen of her multi-genre singles are top-10 hits, including "Can't Fight the Moonlight," which went No. 1 in 11 countries.

In 2017, the world-renowned singer released her 16th studio RCA UK/Thirty Tigers album, "Remnants," which debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's Independent Album Chart, peaked at No. 3 on iTunes overall charts in its first week, garnered two No. 1 Billboard Dance hits with "Long Live Love" and "LovE is LovE is LovE," and one Top 5 hit with "Love Line." In fall 2018, Rimes revealed a new EP for her fans titled "Re-Imagined" that featured five new versions of some of her record-breaking hits, including an epic duet with the music icon Stevie Nicks. The Grammy-winning superstar also unveiled her first-ever live recording as an exclusive vinyl release in honor of the 2019 Record Store Day titled "Rimes: Live at Gruene Hall" where Rimes celebrated music of all genres. She released her latest studio album, "god's work" in September 2022.

The show will start at 8 p.m. and is one of a lineup of headliner and tribute concerts that will be held at the Events Center and Starlight Theater. Find a list of concerts at https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/events-center.

