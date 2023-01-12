Theatre Talk: From 'Frozen' to 'The Outsiders'

The cast of "Blues in the Night" includes, from left, Karole Foreman, Elijah Rock, Ciarra Stroud and Anise Ritchie. Village News/Aaron Rumley photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Exciting shows are coming this new year. Grab a calendar and check out the inventive seasons at our local theatres.

Broadway San Diego is gearing up for "Disney's Frozen" rolling in to town on the 18th and moving out 11 days later on the 29th. Followed by, for two days only. "Bluey's Big Play," Feb. 24 and 25. For tickets, call 619-564-3000 or visit https://www.broadwaysd.com.

A new dramatic work is opening at The Cygnet Theatre in Old Town, Jan. 25 – Feb. 19. "El Huracán" is written by the celebrated author of "Disney's Encanto,...