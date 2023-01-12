77 things you can do to boost your immunity

Mercura Wang and Dr. Yuhong Dong

Epoch Times

Every year in the United States, around 20% of the population gets the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the annual flu vaccine for everyone over the age of 6 months, unless the vaccination is deemed unsafe due to medical conditions, and generally about half of the people do.

The currently licensed flu vaccines in the U.S. are live-attenuated influenza vaccines (LAIV), recombinant hemagglutinin (HA) vaccines, and inactivated vaccines (including whole inactivated vaccines, split vaccines, and subunit vaccines). The la...