Ballroom dancing can benefit people with Parkinson's

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group is resuming its monthly meetings Friday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

The guest speaker will be Erin Angelo, executive director of RX Ballroom, who will talk about “Dance Benefits for Parkinson's.” As a professional ballroom dancer and education professional, (she is a graduate from UCLA with a master’s degree in education), she specializes in teaching populations with special needs. This unique combination gives her the skills to adapt instruction to best benefit Rx Ballroom Dance’s participant population with neurological conditions.

Rx Ballroom Dance’s mission is to use ballroom dance to preserve and enhance the quality of life in people who are confronting neurological conditions. The program consists of weekly ballroom dance classes specifically designed to engage both the body and mind to alleviate symptoms of diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Studies have shown that ballroom dance is one of the most effective ways to promote healthy neurological function. The RX Ballroom Dance program consists of weekly ballroom dance classes led by a professional ballroom dancer.

During the weekly lessons, participants learn basic routines for two of the ballroom dances, first on their own and then with a partner. They use the rhythmic movement of the various ballroom dances, i.e., Swing, Foxtrot, or Cha Cha, to stimulate the brain and create new neural pathways. Using choreography to learn these dances also helps to stimulate brain activity and improve memory recall.

For all participants, ballroom dance helps with physical coordination, balance, mental stimulation, memory recall, social and emotional growth. With the rising cost of medications and therapy, classes are always free to all participants and their caregivers. RX Ballroom Dance is proud to be a 501 (c) nonprofit dedicated to serving the community with the power of ballroom dance.

In addition to the speaker presentation, breakout groups held for a time of sharing, coffee and refreshments will follow the program.

This meeting is held in support of persons with Parkinson's disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

For more information, call Irene, 760-731-0171 or email [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group.