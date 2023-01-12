Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Through my garden gate

Roger's pick – Erosion control for home-garden-ranch

 
Last updated 1/11/2023 at 7:55pm

Village News/Roger Boddaert photos

Storms with large amounts of rain can make small creeks overflow, causing flash flooding.

Roger Boddaert

Horticulturist/Arborist

Do you have a slope or hillside on your property where rainwater is causing erosion or do you have a landscape drainage problem?

With the heavy rains and downpours of the past few weeks, erosion of soil and slopes, as well as property damage, has come to the attention of homeowners in a significant way.

Understanding the terrain and lay of the land, soils, and topography, and how it can affect you and your neighbor's property, is essential.

Water management is an art and science that must be handled appropriately. Each property is unique and has...



