Through my garden gate

Roger's pick – Erosion control for home-garden-ranch

Roger Boddaert

Horticulturist/Arborist

Do you have a slope or hillside on your property where rainwater is causing erosion or do you have a landscape drainage problem?

With the heavy rains and downpours of the past few weeks, erosion of soil and slopes, as well as property damage, has come to the attention of homeowners in a significant way.

Understanding the terrain and lay of the land, soils, and topography, and how it can affect you and your neighbor's property, is essential.

Water management is an art and science that must be handled appropriately. Each property is unique and has...