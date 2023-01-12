Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

NCFPD teams with Sheriff's Dept on disaster preparedness

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/11/2023 at 8:15pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

A fire crew from Station 1 and Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell assess the road condition at Sandia Creek Drive.

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

North County Fire Protection District and the Sheriff's Department are collaborating on several projects to educate local communities on personal preparedness, especially during a disaster (i.e., fire, floods, earthquakes).

One project happened Thursday, Jan. 5, when Sheriff's Dept. Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell went out with a crew from Station 1 to assess roads near Sandia Creek for flooding.

Mitchell said, "We used this opportunity during this rainy weather to remind citizens to be aware of road closures and emergency vehicles. This is j...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/12/2023 15:36