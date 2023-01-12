NCFPD teams with Sheriff's Dept on disaster preparedness

A fire crew from Station 1 and Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell assess the road condition at Sandia Creek Drive.

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

North County Fire Protection District and the Sheriff's Department are collaborating on several projects to educate local communities on personal preparedness, especially during a disaster (i.e., fire, floods, earthquakes).

One project happened Thursday, Jan. 5, when Sheriff's Dept. Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell went out with a crew from Station 1 to assess roads near Sandia Creek for flooding.

Mitchell said, "We used this opportunity during this rainy weather to remind citizens to be aware of road closures and emergency vehicles. This is j...