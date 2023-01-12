Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News 

No Injuries Reported in Emergency Plane Landing in water at Carlsbad State Beach

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/19/2023 at 10:52am



CARLSBAD (CNS) - A small plane with three passengers on board made an emergency landing in the waters off Carlsbad State Beach today, citing engine problems.

Just before 8 a.m., the Carlsbad Police Department was notified that the single-engine Piper Pa-28 aircraft reached the shore.

The plane was flying from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego to John Wayne Airport in Orange County when it had to make an emergency landing in the water after reporting engine problems, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot and the aircraft's two passengers were safely removed from the plane and no injuries were reported, according to the CPD.

California State Parks was managing the emergency landing and investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/19/2023 13:15