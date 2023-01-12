Overturned vehicle on I-15 is cleared

At 10 am this morning, Monday, there were two traffic collisions being reported on the I-15 South near Mission Rd. An SUV is being reported on its side just north of Mission Rd. off-ramp and another grey Toyota Yaris in the center divide just south of Mission which is just a spin-out.

Reports to CHP include: "The vehicle hydroplaned from the fast lane and overturned, landing on right-hand shoulder."

All lanes are cleared as of 10:30 am according to Tony Campbell, AC Investigations.