Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village Staff 

Rain wreaking havoc on local streets and highways

 
Last updated 1/14/2023 at 7:05pm

Village News/Diane Sieker photo

A truck braving the rain on the I-15 freeway.

There was a two-vehicle collision reported on NB I-15 at SR 76 at 6:41 pm. Injuries unknown.

A three-vehicle collision on S. Mission Rd. at 5:23 pm. All declined medical treatment.

One person spun out and stopped at the center divide facing sideways on the I 15 S near 395 S onramp, reported at 5:07 pm. No injuries were reported.

A tree was down on Olive Hill and Gateview Dr. requiring removal reported at 4:59 pm.

There was flooding reported on S. Vine Street in Fallbrook at 4:42 pm.

There was an expanded traffic collision reported at 4:36 at SR-76 eastbound and N. River Rd in Bonsall.

A traffic collision was reported at NB 15 S. at 3:04 pm

Another expanded traffic collision was reported at E. Mission Rd. and Leon Way in Fallbrook.

At 1:10 am this morning a traffic collision was reported at Camino Del Cielo and Camino Del Rey.

 

