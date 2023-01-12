Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sheriff's Log

 
Last updated 1/11/2023 at 7:32pm



Dec. 21

3400 blk Sunset Dr. Residential burglary - Grand theft from building

Dec. 28

900 blk Avenida Campana Medical Examiners case - Death

Jan. 31

200 blk Frolic Way Subject stop - Contempt of court - Disobey court order

Jan. 1

3400 blk N. River Rd. Sex crime against a child - Lewd or lascivious with child under 14 years old

Jan. 3

200 blk E. College St. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Fraud - Get credit/etc./others i.d.

700 blk W. Elder St. Temporary restraining order - Violate domestic violence court order

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Commercial burglary

3000 blk Los Campos Dr. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation

700 blk Convertible Ln. Domestic violence - Spousal/Cohabitant abuse w/minor injury

Jan. 4

S. Old Hwy 395/Tecalote Suspicious person - Arrest - Possession of controlled substance

300 blk N. Main Ave. Assist other agency - Misc. incidents

500 blk Shady Glen Dr. Vehicle burglary

 

