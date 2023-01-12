Sheriff's Log
Dec. 21
3400 blk Sunset Dr. Residential burglary - Grand theft from building
Dec. 28
900 blk Avenida Campana Medical Examiners case - Death
Jan. 31
200 blk Frolic Way Subject stop - Contempt of court - Disobey court order
Jan. 1
3400 blk N. River Rd. Sex crime against a child - Lewd or lascivious with child under 14 years old
Jan. 3
200 blk E. College St. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Fraud - Get credit/etc./others i.d.
700 blk W. Elder St. Temporary restraining order - Violate domestic violence court order
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Commercial burglary
3000 blk Los Campos Dr. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation
700 blk Convertible Ln. Domestic violence - Spousal/Cohabitant abuse w/minor injury
Jan. 4
S. Old Hwy 395/Tecalote Suspicious person - Arrest - Possession of controlled substance
300 blk N. Main Ave. Assist other agency - Misc. incidents
500 blk Shady Glen Dr. Vehicle burglary
