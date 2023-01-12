Six newly elected county officials ceremonially sworn into office Jan. 9

Supervisors Nathan Fletcher, left, and Jim Desmond are sworn into office for their second terms. Village News/Courtesy photo

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

Six county officials took their oaths of office during a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the County Administration Center on Monday, Jan. 9.. Four were incumbents and two are new to their offices.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was re-elected to a second four-year term. He represents the Fourth District, which includes the cities of Lemon Grove and La Mesa, parts of the City of San Diego, and unincorporated communities including Casa De Oro-Mount Helix, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley. He was sworn in by Patrick Casao, Jr.

During...