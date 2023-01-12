State Relief Program Erases $51.3 Million In Overdue SDG&E Utility Bills
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Around 113,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers
with overdue bills incurred during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic
have automatically received debt relief through the California Arrearage
Payment Program, it was announced today.
Over the weekend, the CAPP erased a total of $51.3 million in overdue
balances SDG&E customers incurred between March 4, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021, and
the amount forgiven will be reflected on the next billing statement. The CAPP
funds were applied automatically to customer accounts.
``In addition to the state's CAPP debt relief program, I...
