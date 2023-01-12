State Relief Program Erases $51.3 Million In Overdue SDG&E Utility Bills

Last updated 1/17/2023 at 3:30pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Around 113,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers

with overdue bills incurred during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic

have automatically received debt relief through the California Arrearage

Payment Program, it was announced today.

Over the weekend, the CAPP erased a total of $51.3 million in overdue

balances SDG&E customers incurred between March 4, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021, and

the amount forgiven will be reflected on the next billing statement. The CAPP

funds were applied automatically to customer accounts.

``In addition to the state's CAPP debt relief program, I...