Tree down blocking Gird Rd

Village News/AC Investigations
A tree is blocking the northbound lane of Gird Rd. near Diego Estates.
A tree fell this morning while it was still dark at about 5:30 am causing a traffic hazard. The downed tree is blocking the Gird Rd. northbound lane near Diego Estates DR south of the Monserate Winery. Caltrans is working to remove it from the street.
A tree is blocking the northbound lane of Gird Rd. near Diego Estates. Picture taken looking south.
