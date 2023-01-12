Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village Staff 

Tree down blocking Gird Rd

 
Last updated 1/16/2023 at 6:37am

Village News/AC Investigations

A tree is blocking the northbound lane of Gird Rd. near Diego Estates.

A tree fell this morning while it was still dark at about 5:30 am causing a traffic hazard. The downed tree is blocking the Gird Rd. northbound lane near Diego Estates DR south of the Monserate Winery. Caltrans is working to remove it from the street.

Village News/AC Investigations

A tree is blocking the northbound lane of Gird Rd. near Diego Estates. Picture taken looking south.

 

