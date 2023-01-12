84% increase in excess mortality reported among millennials

Julie Reeder

The collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during an NFL Monday Night Football game was a shocking and sad event with national attention. Medical professionals provided immediate support on the field, and prayers started.

Why are doctors and experts attributing Hamlin's heart problems and sudden collapse to everything but the COVID shot he and others were forced to take despite the number of young athlete deaths?

It's the new normal for the healthiest young people on the planet to drop dead and their deaths are blamed on anything but the COVID shots. It's unpopular to talk about the spike in strokes, blood clots and was the reason for coining a new term, “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.”

Data taken from multiple insurance reports and actuaries shows that the unexplained deaths started to spike in August, September and October of 2021 after President Biden signed an Executive Order forcing corporations, military and professional sports organizations to give their people the experimental shots.

Pfizer and Moderna didn’t need any sales pitch for COVID shots, since the products were developed, ordered, purchased, promoted, defended, indemnified and even mandated by our own government. Then anyone who dissented or asked questions was censored and ridiculed.

Edward Dowd, author of “Cause Unknown” and a former BlackRock Managing Director, on a recent podcast said, "The number of people dying and disabled from the COVID shots are staggering. The wheels of justice are slowing grinding. The message I’m trying to get out is to just stop taking the shot."

He continued, "There has been an astounding 84% increase in excess mortality among healthy millennials between the ages of 25 and 44 in the second half of 2021. The vaccination has proven far more dangerous to young people than COVID itself."

In Dowd's new book, “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022,” he explores the rise in sudden fatalities among young, healthy people beginning in 2021. He also documents the hundreds of cardiac deaths in athletes since June 2021 and shows that what they all had in common was the mRNA COVID-19 shot which has a documented and proven adverse effect and known risk of myocarditis, especially in young men. The book has QR codes with a link to all the data and backup documents.

In 2021 and 2022, Dowd started seeing a shift from older people dying to younger healthy people. He said, “There’s something new going on and it’s undeniable and true. We rarely had a month with 29 deaths before August 2021 and now we have 100 or 150 a month. We catalog those stories that the health officials don’t seem to care about. There’s a new term now to describe unexplained deaths of people in the prime of their lives – Sudden Adult Death Syndrome."

He continues, "From February 2021 to March 2022, millennials experienced the equivalent of a Vietnam war, with more than 60,000 excess deaths. The Vietnam war took 12 years to kill the same number of healthy young people we've just seen die in 12 months."

Young people have a death rate from COVID-19 that is .00003% or statistically zero, making the vaccine unnecessary in the first place.

During 2020 we all portrayed tickers with the number of people who died from COVID-19. Then we started seeing that many of those people died “with” COVID-19, not always “from” COVID-19. But no one seems to care about the thousands of young people dying post August 2021 all over the world in vaccinated countries.

Matt Le Tissier, Global Star Footballer is quoted in “Cause Unknown,” “Never seen anything like it. I played for 17 years. I don’t think I saw one person in 17 years have to come off the football pitch with breathing difficulties, clutching their heart, heart problems. But, in the last year, it’s just been unbelievable how many people, not just footballers, sports people in general – tennis players, cricketers, basketball players, just how many are just keeling over. And at some point, surely you have to say, ‘This isn’t right, this needs to be investigated.’”

Dowd reports the shots were known to be deadly from the beginning from information found in a FOIA request. "During trials the all-cause mortality of the Pfizer product failed. There were 21 deaths in the vaccine cohort and 17 died in the non vaxxed cohort. But it was approved anyway. You don’t push a product that fails the gold standard of testing with more people dying with the product."

Then people were forced to be vaccinated despite the fact that they didn’t have informed consent and the ingredients weren't published as to what was in the shot.

Dowd also points out that the pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer have prior fraud convictions among other issues.

The San Diego Communications Office this month sent out a press release to remind everyone that, “If someone does drop from a cardiac issue, medical experts say every second counts once cardiac arrest has brought about the abrupt loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness. Quick actions like CPR and defibrillation can improve outcomes while waiting for medical professionals to arrive.”

In their press release they write, “CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is used when the heart can’t pump blood to the rest of the body. It uses chest compressions to mimic how the heart pumps. Many organizations like the American Heart Association and YMCA provide CPR certification courses.

“An AED can also help someone in cardiac arrest. They are located in many public places, and you can download and use the PulsePoint AED app to help build a regional registry of where the defibrillators are located. The app is the companion to the PulsePoint Respond app, which notifies nearby responders of a cardiac emergency, providing a map of the location and nearby approved AEDs."

Being ready in case of an emergency could save someone's life who is near or dear to you.