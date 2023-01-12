Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Both Vikings teams second at Cottonwood Flag Football Tournament

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Vallecitos Elementary School participated in the Cottonwood Flag Football Tournament which took place Thursday, Dec. 1, at Hamilton High School in Anza, and both the Vallecitos boys and the Vikings girls placed second.

“They did well,” Vallecitos coach Ray Hanbeck said.

The Cottonwood Flag Football Tournament was hosted by Cottonwood Elementary School of Aguana but played at Hamilton High School since Cottonwood doesn’t have its own field. During the games seven players for each team are on the field. Last year Vallecitos did not have enough girls...



