Petersen finishes 146th at cross-country state meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School junior Abby Petersen placed 146th among Division II girls at the CIF state cross-country meet Saturday, Nov. 26, at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Petersen posted a time of 20 minutes, 50 seconds, 9 tenths on the 5,000-meter, or 3.1-mile, course. The Division II girls race had 202 runners.

“I thought it was a great experience,” Petersen said.

“Abby did incredible for the entire season, and we were really proud of how she performed that last race,” Fallbrook co-coach Ciera Holland said.

“She did a great job,” Fallbrook co-co...