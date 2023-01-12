Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sehnert named to all-CIF first team

 
Last updated 1/11/2023 at 7pm

Fallbrook High School's Mallory Sehnert makes a pass to a teammate in a game against Rancho Bernardo High School, Aug. 30, 2022. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

On the field, Fallbrook High School senior Mallory Sehnert concluded her field hockey career Saturday, Nov. 12, in the CIF Division I championship game. The panel of coaches and media members who selected the all-CIF field hockey teams concluded Sehnert's high school career by placing her on the all-CIF first team.

"When I saw my name, I was very excited," Sehnert said.

"The fact that she was accepted to that all-CIF team speaks volumes about her skills and the impression she left on coaches," Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg said.

