Sehnert named to all-CIF first team
Last updated 1/11/2023 at 7pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
On the field, Fallbrook High School senior Mallory Sehnert concluded her field hockey career Saturday, Nov. 12, in the CIF Division I championship game. The panel of coaches and media members who selected the all-CIF field hockey teams concluded Sehnert's high school career by placing her on the all-CIF first team.
"When I saw my name, I was very excited," Sehnert said.
"The fact that she was accepted to that all-CIF team speaks volumes about her skills and the impression she left on coaches," Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg said.
Canyon Hills High School de...
