Warriors 2-4 to start girls soccer season

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls soccer team concluded December with a 2-4 record for the 2022-2023 season.

“It could have been better,” Fallbrook coach Nico Guerra said. “I had some girls out of town.”

Family commitments caused those starters to miss some of the Warriors’ first six matches. This year’s team has 20 players. The 2021-2022 Warriors included five seniors, one of whom was the backup goalkeeper. Due to injuries to 2021-2022 seniors, the 2022‑2023 team can be said to have 10 returning starters.

Two of those starters, current sen...