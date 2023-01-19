FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will host a Solana Center Webinar called Smart Ways to Fight Food Waste Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit mobilizing the San Diego community through innovative outreach and consulting services for businesses and jurisdictions to address the region's most pressing environmental issues and enact impactful change.

Founded as Solana Recyclers in 1983, they pioneered the first comprehensive curbside recycling program in San Diego – and one of the first such programs in the State of California. Together with partners, they work creatively to promote the sustainable management of natural resources and connect the community to real solutions.

In this webinar, they will cover practical and successful methods to prevent food waste in the kitchen; where and how food is being wasted in the U.S. and around the world; the social, environmental and economic impacts of food waste and best options to divert food waste that can't be avoided.

Food loss and waste exacerbates the climate change crisis with its significant greenhouse gas footprint. Production, transportation, and handling of food generate significant carbon dioxide emissions and when food ends up in landfills, it generates methane, a more potent greenhouse gas.

Fallbrook Climate Action Team is an all-volunteer group. FCAT presents monthly, except December, presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's e-blast at http://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.