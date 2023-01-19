SNHU announces fall 2022 President's List

MANCHESTER, NH – Southern New Hampshire University has announced that the following students from Fallbrook have been named to the fall 2022 President's List: Gilberto Acevedo, Jose Nabor, Brandon Smith and Victoria Davis.

The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

