Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SNHU announces fall 2022 President's List

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/19/2023 at 6:21pm



MANCHESTER, NH – Southern New Hampshire University has announced that the following students from Fallbrook have been named to the fall 2022 President's List: Gilberto Acevedo, Jose Nabor, Brandon Smith and Victoria Davis.

The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/19/2023 19:43