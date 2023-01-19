Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

STEAM Museum visits Maie Ellis Elementary

 
Last updated 1/19/2023 at 6:33pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Students at Maie Ellis Elementary learn STEAM principles with scientist Great Scott.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's After School Program brought STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts and math – to life for students at Fallbrook STEM Academy and Maie Ellis Elementary School Friday, Jan. 6. This program turned Maie Ellis Elementary cafeteria into a state-of-the-art, hands-on children's museum focused on STEAM education.

Stations students experienced included robots, virtual reality, 3D printing, art, engineering and more. Students were encouraged to explore the museum at their own pace and manage their time between exhibits that appea...



