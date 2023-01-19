STEAM Museum visits Maie Ellis Elementary

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's After School Program brought STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts and math – to life for students at Fallbrook STEM Academy and Maie Ellis Elementary School Friday, Jan. 6. This program turned Maie Ellis Elementary cafeteria into a state-of-the-art, hands-on children's museum focused on STEAM education.

Stations students experienced included robots, virtual reality, 3D printing, art, engineering and more. Students were encouraged to explore the museum at their own pace and manage their time between exhibits that appea...