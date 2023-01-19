Ovation Theatre presents 'Into The Woods'

Who knows what may be lurking on the journey, Mia Ukegawa, 11, of Carlsbad wonders as Little Red in Ovation Theatre's "Into the Woods."

ENCINITAS – Ovation Theatre presents the classic musical "Into the Woods" by Steven Sondheim. This Tony Award-winning musical follows the journey of a group of fairy tale characters as they venture into the woods in search of their desires. Along the way, they encounter Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Jack of beanstalk fame. But be warned: it is no ordinary retelling of these classic stories. Sondheim's clever lyrics and memorable score add depth and complexity to these beloved characters, leading them on a journey of self-discovery and the surprising consequences of their actions....