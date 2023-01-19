Petrova to perform on the piano at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – The Freaney and Friends free January concert will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library. This month's recital will feature the return of guest Professor Violeta Petrova who is no stranger to the local classical music and piano loving audience.

Petrova will perform her recently acclaimed recital which was played in San Diego last month. She will perform Italian Concerto II movement by J.S. Bach, Barcarolle Op. 60 by Fr. Chopin, Dedication (transcribed by Franz Liszt) by R. Schumann, Prelude Op. 23, N 5 by S. Rachmaninov, Clair de Lun...