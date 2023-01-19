How to plan for post-retirement medical expenses
Last updated 1/19/2023 at 5:26pm
When individuals retire, they not only walk away from work, but also relinquish their steady paychecks. For many, retirement can be a potentially risky financial endeavor. Saving for retirement is a great way to mitigate such risk, but unforeseen expenses, such as medical bills, can quickly derail a retirement plan.
Many people have a greater need for medical care as they get older. The Fidelity Investments Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate indicates health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person will take on in retirement. The average 65-year-old couple who retired in 2021 in the...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)