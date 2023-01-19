Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

January is National Train Your Dog Month

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/19/2023 at 4:04pm

With his determination and the help of the San Diego Humane Society's Behavior & Training program, Ewles will be able to live a happy and fulfilling life despite his hearing and vision impairments. Village News/San Diego Humane Society photo

Amanda Kowalski

Special to the Village News

Behavioral issues in dogs are one of the biggest reasons owners decide not to keep them – but they don't have to be! With January being National Train Your Dog month, San Diego Humane Society has the resources you need to handle behavioral challenges and make life easier for both you and your furry family member.

San Diego Humane Society's Behavior & Training program not only provides great resources to the public for more manageable pets, but it's a key component of their policy to Stay at Zero euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/19/2023 19:09