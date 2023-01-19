January is National Train Your Dog Month

With his determination and the help of the San Diego Humane Society's Behavior & Training program, Ewles will be able to live a happy and fulfilling life despite his hearing and vision impairments. Village News/San Diego Humane Society photo

Amanda Kowalski

Special to the Village News

Behavioral issues in dogs are one of the biggest reasons owners decide not to keep them – but they don't have to be! With January being National Train Your Dog month, San Diego Humane Society has the resources you need to handle behavioral challenges and make life easier for both you and your furry family member.

San Diego Humane Society's Behavior & Training program not only provides great resources to the public for more manageable pets, but it's a key component of their policy to Stay at Zero euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals i...