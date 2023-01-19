Snowpack, storms lift water-supply hopes
Last updated 1/19/2023 at 3:58pm
Peter Hecht
California Farm Bureau
Barely more than a year ago, California's first seasonal snowpack survey provided promising results – a deep-snow measurement totaling 160% of average.
Then came the driest January, February and March in more than 100 years – resulting in unprecedented cuts in water deliveries to farmers, who went on to fallow an estimated 750,000 additional acres of cropland.
Understandably, the enthusiasm was muted early last week, when the first 2023 snow survey by the California Department of Water Resources revealed a snowpack of 55.5 inches, or 174% of normal fo...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)