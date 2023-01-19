Soroptimist to hold human trafficking awareness event Jan. 28

Teri Haskins, a member of Soroptimist International of Oceanside-Carlsbad, holds a sign at the 2022 Human Trafficking Awareness Walk. Soroptimist Clubs from throughout San Diego County will be participating this year. Village News/Jackie Huyck photo

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland invited the public to their 17th annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk and Event Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S. Melrose Drive, in Vista.

The guest speaker will be Susan Johnson, founder and CEO of Alabaster Jar Project, a nonprofit that aims to restore, rehabilitate and empower women who are survivors of sex trafficking with long-term housing and tangible resources.

Information tables will be set up from several organizations involved in helping victims of sex traffic...