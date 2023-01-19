Commercial fire in downtown Fallbrook

Avoid Main St. between Fallbrook and Alvarado St.

Firefighters spray the inside of the container that had the fire burning inside.

A commercial fire was reported to NCFPD in the 100 block of Ash Street in Fallbrook. Fire crews were able to keep the fire contained to the storage container. Nobody was injured, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi.

IThe fire was originally reported in the 500 block of Main St. at 2:44 pm on Tuesday, January 24. According to Tony Campbell on the scene for Village News, the fire, while it looked like it might be Heritage Hall, was actually a container on the east side of the Heritage Hall property.

Initial reports on the scene seemed to suggest that it may have been an electrical fire but PIO Choi reports that the cause is under investigation.