Deadline for Sourcebook photo contest is Feb. 1

FALLBROOK – This year’s 2023 Sourcebook is going to celebrate the beauty of the area, so the Village News is looking for local people to submit photos representing Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow.

The goal is to capture the beauty of Fallbrook and the surrounding areas, from landscapes to popular events. Possible photo themes include sunsets or sunrises, smiles, nature or hiking, multi-generational shots, wild animals, favorite winery or downtown scenes, floral shots and even faith and worship scenes.

If a picture strikes the photographer as unique or beautiful, they should go ahead and send it. Photos must be high resolution to be considered for print. There is no limit on the number of photo entries per person.

The prizes for this photo contest are $100 for first place, $50 for second place and gift certificates to local businesses for featured photo selections. All winners will be notified by email prior to Sourcebook’s publication and all published photos will include photo credit.

Photo submissions should be emailed to [email protected] by Feb. 1 along with the photographer’s name and phone number.