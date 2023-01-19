Fallbrook Vintage Car Show online registration is now open

FALLBROOK – The 56th annual version of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show and Swap Meet will be held Sunday, May 28, again at Bates Nut Farm, 15954 Woods Valley Road, in Valley Center. Last year's turnout included over 400 show cars and 40 plus vendors.

Visit http://www.fallbrookvintagecarclub.org to register a car or to obtain a swap meet booth space. Or print the forms, fill them out and mail them in. Attendees can order a 2023 poster at a discounted price when registering by checking the order box and picking up the poster at the merchandise booth at the car show.

Free admission and free...