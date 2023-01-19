Find contentment in 2023

Rick Koole, Ed.D.

Life Pointe Church

The most sobering place I ever visited was the Auschwitz concentration camp. The sense of evil was almost overwhelming. And, it was so cold that I was freezing despite my hat, heavy coat and gloves. I couldn’t help but imagine how the imprisoned Jews must have suffered without any of those.

In his book “Man’s Search for Meaning,” Victor Frankl shared his first-hand death camp observations and documented the amazing coping powers of humans to retain inner freedom. He wrote: “We who lived in concentration camps can remember the men who walked...