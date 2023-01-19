Library books challenged in Fallbrook high schools

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Two books in Fallbrook Union High School District libraries are being challenged. Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez shared the information at the school board's meeting last month, saying a review committee was being formed to examine the books.

The books in question are "Beyond Magenta" by Susan Kuklin and "Fun Home" by Allison Bechdel. Kuklin's book was on the shelf at Fallbrook High School and Bechdel's at Ivy High School, the district's continuation high school.

"The books are not used as instructional materials," the superintendent told the bo...