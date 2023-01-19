McAllister sworn in as treasurer-tax collector

Centenarian Deborah Szekely, front left, conducts the swearing in ceremony for San Diego County's Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister, center, while his son Patrick McAllister holds the family Bible.

SAN DIEGO – Dan McAllister took the oath of office Monday, Jan. 9, as he began his term as San Diego County's treasurer-tax collector.

During his inauguration address, McAllister reflected on the accomplishments of his office since he was first elected in 2002. At that time, his office collected $2.6 billion in secured property taxes, served 97 public agencies through the Treasury division and managed a $3.2 billion county investment pool

"This year, by comparison, we expect to collect $8.1 billion in taxes from over a million property owners," McAllister said. "We assist over 200 public...