Brockson and Moreno place at Mission Hills Invitational

Warriors win six of seven contested matches in league opener

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s wrestling team traveled to Del Norte High School for a Valley League dual meet Jan. 5, participated in the JV Rumble tournament Jan. 6 at Escondido High School, and had two wrestlers place at the Jan. 7 Mission Hills Invitational tournament.

“It was a good week,” said Fallbrook head coach Tom Brockson.

This year Fallbrook and Del Norte are in the Valley League along with Escondido, Mount Carmel, Westview, and Valley Center. The Jan. 5 meet was the league opener both for Fallbrook and Del Norte.

“It went pretty well,” Brocks...