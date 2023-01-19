Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Brockson and Moreno place at Mission Hills Invitational

Warriors win six of seven contested matches in league opener

 
Last updated 1/19/2023 at 3:54pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s wrestling team traveled to Del Norte High School for a Valley League dual meet Jan. 5, participated in the JV Rumble tournament Jan. 6 at Escondido High School, and had two wrestlers place at the Jan. 7 Mission Hills Invitational tournament.

“It was a good week,” said Fallbrook head coach Tom Brockson.

This year Fallbrook and Del Norte are in the Valley League along with Escondido, Mount Carmel, Westview, and Valley Center. The Jan. 5 meet was the league opener both for Fallbrook and Del Norte.

