Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Thirsty John wins California Cup Derby, Giver Not a Taker second

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/19/2023 at 3:51pm

Thirsty John and jockey Juan Hernandez, right, hold off Giver Not a Taker (Flavien Prat up) to win the $200,000 California Cup Derby Saturday, Jan. 7, at Santa Anita Park. Village News/Benoit Photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Luis Rey Training Center horses trained by Peter Miller finished first and second in the California Cup Derby stakes race Jan. 7 at Santa Anita Park.

Thirsty John won the 1 1/16-mile dirt race for California-bred 3-year-olds. He finished half a length in front of second-place Giver Not a Taker.

"Very close," Miller said. "They're very close in talent, and we were very happy to come up 1-2."

Thirsty John was foaled at Lovacres Ranch in Warner Springs on March 22, 2020, and was sired by Stay Thirsty out of Discreet Dee. Thirsty John had one race as a 2-y...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/19/2023 20:03