Thirsty John wins California Cup Derby, Giver Not a Taker second

Thirsty John and jockey Juan Hernandez, right, hold off Giver Not a Taker (Flavien Prat up) to win the $200,000 California Cup Derby Saturday, Jan. 7, at Santa Anita Park. Village News/Benoit Photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Luis Rey Training Center horses trained by Peter Miller finished first and second in the California Cup Derby stakes race Jan. 7 at Santa Anita Park.

Thirsty John won the 1 1/16-mile dirt race for California-bred 3-year-olds. He finished half a length in front of second-place Giver Not a Taker.

"Very close," Miller said. "They're very close in talent, and we were very happy to come up 1-2."

Thirsty John was foaled at Lovacres Ranch in Warner Springs on March 22, 2020, and was sired by Stay Thirsty out of Discreet Dee. Thirsty John had one race as a 2-y...