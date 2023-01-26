Hoff selected to fall 2022 dean's list

JAMESTOWN, North Dakota – Brady Hoff of Fallbrook has been selected to the University of Jamestown's fall 2022 dean's list for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better.

The University of Jamestown was established in 1883 and is ranked as a top tier regional school in US News and World Report and a top Midwestern school in The Princeton Review. The school features development of the whole person through its distinctive Journey to Success experience.

Submitted by the University of Jamestown.

...