Village News

James Voorhis

 
Last updated 1/25/2023 at 8:26pm

James Voorhis was born in Glendale, California, April 22,1930, the only child of Helen (Danforth) and Fred Voorhis. He passed Jan. 16, 2023, surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Jim graduated from Globe High School, Globe, Arizona, in 1949 and served with pride in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He graduated with Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Flagstaff State College, now Northern Arizona University, in 1956 and 1957. On Nov. 24, 1955, he married the love of his life, Jeanette Engle. They celebrated 67 years of marriage last year.

Jim taught in Flagstaff Public School District, September 1957 to June 1966, and in Fallbrook Union School District from August 1966 to June 1992, when he retired.

He is survived by his cherished wife and daughters: Joy Wenke, Jolena Voorhis, and Janine Welch and predeceased by his beloved daughter, Janna Duffy. Nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren will miss his positive and loving presence.

Jim enjoyed life, especially hiking, dancing, camping, cruising, family get togethers, teaching, leather work, playing cards, doing card tricks, creating and building things. He was always innovative and curious and exuded joy and love, caring more for others than himself.

Jim always greeted people with a warm smile and always watched as any of the family left after visiting, smiling and waving until they were out of sight. He is missed.

Please visit http://www.berry-bellandhall.com for details on services.

 

