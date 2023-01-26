It is with tremendous sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Richard Francis Levering on Saturday Jan. 14, 2023. Richard was born to Francis (Frank) and Marjory Levering on June 29, 1946.

Richard attended Fallbrook schools and graduated Fallbrook Union High School in 1964. He went on to graduate in 1968 from Arizona State University where he majored in accounting. He became a Certified Public Accountant and joined his father Frank in what became Levering and Levering an Accounting Corporation.

Richard married Cicily Young in October 1974 and together with their daughters Wendy and Heather made their home in Rancho California. Richard and Cicily built their family home in Fallbrook in 1979 where he and Cicily lived together until her passing in 2006.

Richard continued on and fell in love once again. He married Gleam Engel in June 2012. They made their home together in Fallbrook and then in retirement in Pauma Valley.

Throughout his years in Fallbrook, Richard donated his time and resources to many Fallbrook organizations. He volunteered on the Board of Directors for the Fallbrook Municipal Water District, the Boys and Girls Club of Fallbrook (North County) and was an elected member of the Fallbrook Hospital District. He donated countless hours to the Angel Society of Fallbrook and was a long-time member of the Fallbrook Rotary Club where he was a two-time Paul Harris Fellow.

Richard was a member of the Fallbrook Music Society, the Fallbrook Hospital Foundation and supported the Fallbrook Legacy Foundation. His legacy of service will forever be remembered in the Fallbrook Community. He will be missed by many.

Richard is survived by his wife, Gleam Levering; daughters Wendy Levering and Heather (Greg) Eltringham; stepson Brent (Paula) and his daughter Maya; siblings Mike (Alice) Levering, Betsey Levering, and Mary (Dan) Sparks; brother in-law David (Marianne) Young and many nephews and nieces and extended family.

The family will host a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Pauma Valley Country Club located at 15835 Pauma Valley Drive, Pauma Valley. In-lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's name to Fallbrook Legacy Foundation at https://legacyendowment.org/. Richard will be buried alongside Cicily at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery in a private family ceremony. If you would like to leave a message for the family you can do so at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary's online guestbook at https://www.berry-bellandhall.com.