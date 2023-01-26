Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

RWCF to hear from local restaurant owner

 
FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook will welcome local restaurateur John Toma as its guest speaker for Friday, Feb. 10.

Toma is the owner of three local restaurants and will discuss how he, and other restaurateurs, struggled to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Road, in Fallbrook. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The meetings run from 10-11:30 a.m. Cost is $10. RSVP no later than Monday, Feb. 6, with Carol Shrider at 916-300-3604 or [email protected]

Submitted by Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.

 

