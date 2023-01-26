What to know about floor-to-ceiling windows

Modern homes showcase many dazzling features, but perhaps none draw as much instant attention as floor-to-ceiling windows. Often seen in high-rise apartments that boast panoramic city views, floor-to-ceiling windows are also right at home in single-family dwellings.

Homeowners considering floor-to-ceiling windows may have lots of questions. The following rundown can provide some basic information that can help homeowners decide if floor-to-ceiling windows are right for their homes.

Cost

Cost is often the primary consideration when mulling a home renovation, and that's even more significant...