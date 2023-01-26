Affordable health screenings coming to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Residents living in and around Fallbrook can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Community Baptist Church, 731 S. Stage Coach Lane, will host the community event Thursday, Feb. 9. Free parking is available.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in a patient’s arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; kidney and thyroid function and more.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with patients to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors. Call 877-237-1287 or visit http://www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Submitted by Life Line Screening.