Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Home improvement expo comes to Del Mar Jan. 28 and 29

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/30/2023 at 9:26am



DEL MAR – The San Diego Home Improvement Expo comes to Del Mar Fairgrounds for a two day extravaganza of hands-on demonstrations, hundreds of home-improvement products and services exhibitors, plant sales, and face-to-face consultations with top experts – all with the convenience of one-stop shopping for everything pertaining to home and garden, inside and outside.

The show focuses on San Diego-area experts, services, products, and businesses. Attendees find everything they need to save time and money improving, refreshing, or remodeling their home and outdoor surroundings – from the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/30/2023 10:08