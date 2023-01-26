Neighbor disputes fireman planting row of Cypress trees on property line

Kristi Lueking is on the deck of her home overlooking De Luz with the trees planted by her neighbor showing on the right side of the photo. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

"Love thy neighbor, but don't pull down your hedge" is a quote attributed to Benjamin Franklin. In a Fallbrook neighborhood dispute, a woman is upset with her neighbor putting up a huge "hedge" of Italian cypress trees. She contends the trees, planted within 7-8 feet of her home, are a fire threat. Ironically, they were planted by her fireman neighbor.

"My original concern was that I've lost my view, but then I also realize it's a fire danger," said Kristi Lueking, who has lived in the home near the end of High Bluff Point for 20 years. About 50 tree...