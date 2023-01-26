New year leads to new transformations for Fresh Start Surgical Gifts patients

These are three of the children who were treated for port-wine stains during Fresh Start Surgical Gifts' first 2023 Surgery Weekend. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – As the new year is in full swing, national nonprofit, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, is hosting its first 2023 Surgery Weekend where its mission to change lives comes to life. Fresh Start Surgical Gifts will be transforming nine children's lives Jan. 21-22, including three port-wine stain patients: Andrea, 5; Grecia, 11, and Edwin, 2, who were all treated by Fresh Start volunteer and dermatologist, Dr. Bari Cunningham, at the world-renowned Rady Children's Hospital.

Andrea and Edwin are two of Fresh Start's many returning patients, and Grecia is a new Fresh Start patient. The t...