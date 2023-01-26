Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New year leads to new transformations for Fresh Start Surgical Gifts patients

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/25/2023 at 8:29pm

These are three of the children who were treated for port-wine stains during Fresh Start Surgical Gifts' first 2023 Surgery Weekend. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – As the new year is in full swing, national nonprofit, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, is hosting its first 2023 Surgery Weekend where its mission to change lives comes to life. Fresh Start Surgical Gifts will be transforming nine children's lives Jan. 21-22, including three port-wine stain patients: Andrea, 5; Grecia, 11, and Edwin, 2, who were all treated by Fresh Start volunteer and dermatologist, Dr. Bari Cunningham, at the world-renowned Rady Children's Hospital.

Andrea and Edwin are two of Fresh Start's many returning patients, and Grecia is a new Fresh Start patient. The t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/27/2023 09:57