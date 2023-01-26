Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Volunteers needed to create keepsakes for bereaved families

 
Last updated 1/25/2023 at 8:27pm



ESCONDIDO –The Elizabeth Hospice provides bereaved families in the community with precious keepsakes made from an article of clothing of a loved one. They are looking for volunteers with intermediate sewing skills to transform a favorite blouse, shirt or pajama into a stuffed bear or pillow that will serve as a cuddly reminder.

The hours are flexible. To learn more, contact Cindy at The Elizabeth Hospice at 760-294-5864.

The Elizabeth Hospice, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit health care leader, provides medical and emotional support to children and adults facing the challenges associated with a l...



